Stanford University Student Found Dead Inside On-Campus Fraternity House: Reports

A Stanford University student was found dead on campus, the Northern California university announced in a letter to the community on Friday.

“I am filled with sorrow to be writing you with some very sad and difficult news,” began Stanford vice provost Susie Brubaker-Cole’s announcement. “One of our undergraduate students has passed away and was found this morning in their residence hall. The University’s Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.”

“We have been in touch with the student’s family this afternoon,” Brubaker-Cole added. “While we are working to understand the family’s wishes, we are not in a position to share the student’s name. This is very difficult news for any family to bear. Our university community grieves with them.”

The Stanford Daily, the school’s student newspaper, reported that authorities found the student, a male sophomore, unresponsive inside the Theta Delta Chi (TDX) house on Friday morning.

After showing up to the scene, the Palo Alto Fire Department pronounced the student dead at approximately 10:21 a.m., Palo Alto Weekly reported, citing a press release from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The student’s cause of death remains unclear as the sheriff’s office’s investigation continues, but a preliminary investigation found no evidence of foul play, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, per Palo Alto Weekly.

An autopsy is being performed by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said in a press release obtained by WABC-TV.

The Palo Alto Fire Department, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, and a spokesperson for the TDX fraternity did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

In Stanford’s letter to students, Brubaker-Cole told students that help is available to those mourning the death.

“This news is also so very difficult for the student’s friends, housemates and classmates,” wrote Brubaker-Cole. “Counseling and Psychological Services and residence deans have been offering support to them. Please seek the help you need during this time. Campus resources are available to anyone in our community seeking support.”

“I wanted to inform you as soon as possible of this loss,” the vice provost added. “We will share more information when we are able.”