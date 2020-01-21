Stanford Student Who Died in Frat House Was Son of School Staffers and 'Full of Love’

Image zoom Eitan Weiner Courtesy of Weiner family

The Stanford University student who died in his fraternity house has been identified as Eitan Weiner, the son of two school staffers.

The sophomore was pronounced dead Friday morning at the Theta Delta Chi fraternity house, where he lived, Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole told the community in an open letter on Monday.

“All of us are heartbroken about this terrible loss, and we’re here for you to help in any way that we can,” she wrote.

Weiner was planning to major in history, following in the footsteps of his father, Amir, who is currently an associate professor of history at the prestigious school.

He had several other ties to Stanford, as his mother, Julia, is an associate vice president for medical center development and previously served as senior associate dean for external relations at Stanford Law School, and his older sister Ya’el is a Stanford graduate. He has a younger sister who attends school near the campus, Brubaker-Cole wrote.

Weiner was a member of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity, which remembered him as a “deeply cherished member” of their community in a statement shared in the letter.

“We will miss his open mind and inviting presence,” his campus brothers said. “We are all mourning the loss of our beloved friend.”

The letter from Brubaker-Cole said she’d been learning more about the student through his friends and family, and that they remembered him as being “full of love, joy, wit, curiosity and loyalty as a son, brother and friend.”

“Inspiring yet humble, he was incredibly well read and deeply interested in history, politics and current events. He also had a passion for soccer and hip-hop and rap music, including their history and impact on society and culture,” she wrote.

He’d even begun teaching himself how to produce an album, and was looking forward to putting his lessons into practice.

Weiner’s cause of death remains unclear as an investigation by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office continues, though a preliminary investigation found no evidence of foul play, the office said in a news release, per Palo Alto Weekly.

Brubaker-Cole’s letter addressed the unknown cause of death, noting that it “may be some time” before it is established by a coroner.

“At this point, we believe Eitan had every intention to be with us for many years to come, and we will focus our thoughts on his loving memory,” she wrote.

An autopsy is being performed by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said in a press release obtained by WABC-TV.

A private funeral will be held for Weiner on Wednesday, along with a public memorial on campus Friday.

