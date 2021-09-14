California's Squaw Valley Ski Resort Officially Scraps 'Offensive' Name, Unveils New Branding

"Today marks the first day of the next chapter of our resort's storied history," the resort, which was home to the 1960 Winter Olympics, announced Monday

As of Monday, the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski venue is now named Palisades Tahoe.

Last August, the Olympic Valley, California, resort announced that it would be changing its title as the term "squaw" is considered a racist and misogynistic slur for Native American women, which was pointed out by local Native American groups that had requested an update to the "offensive" name, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"While we love our local history and the memories we all associate with this place as it has been named for so long, we are confronted with the overwhelming evidence that the term 'squaw' is considered offensive," a resort spokesperson said at the time, per the outlet.

On Monday, the ski resort — which was home to the 1960 Winter Olympics — announced its new name will be Palisades Tahoe, rebranding their social media pages as they introduced other aspects of the identity.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"For more than a year, our community has been waiting, wondering and guessing what the new name for our mountains would be. Today marks the first day of the next chapter of our resort's storied history," read an Instagram caption.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Credit: AP Photo/Haven Daley

"From our founding in 1949 and hosting the 1960 Winter Olympics, to the freeskiing pioneers and Olympians that put us on the map, the last seven decades have cemented our mountains' place in the halls of ski history," it continued. "While the name may be new, the legend and legacy of these valleys continue on, now as Palisades Tahoe."

Washoe Tribal Chairman Serrell Smokey said Monday, according to the Associated Press, that their tribal council gave "great appreciation for this positive step forward." Added Smokey, "There's been a lot of progress but there's still a lot of work to be done. We need to continue to capitalize on that progress and continue to push forward."