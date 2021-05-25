"If you look at that crash, it's like, how did somebody not die? It's literally incredible," fire department spokesman Scott Barthelmass told St. Louis Post-Dispatch of the accident

Speeding Car Miraculously Misses Couple Sleeping in Bed When It Crashes Through Roof of Home

A Missouri family is lucky to be alive after a speeding car crash-landed into their roof last weekend, coming within feet of a couple sleeping in their bed.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a Chevrolet Malibu with two occupants crashed into a Eureka home around 1:30 on Sunday morning. The vehicle had swerved off of the road and hit a pine tree, which sent it rolling down a hill and into the home, the outlet reported. The car's front end landed in a first-floor master bedroom, and the homeowner put out a small fire after being woken up.

The couple also had two boys in the house at the time, according to FOX affiliate KTVI.

Miraculously, no one in the car nor the home was hurt as a result of the wreckage.

Left: Credit: Eureka Fire Protection District Right: Credit: Eureka Fire Protection District

"A very interesting call last night. Fortunately, no one was injured," the Eureka Fire Protection District wrote in a post on Facebook, which included pictures of a crane pulling the car from the home. The car's backend is visible from out of the roof.

Eureka Fire Department Deputy Chief William Stamberger told KTVI that the occupants of the Chevy Malibu were teenagers leaving a graduation party. According to KMOV, it's believed the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, and alcohol isn't considered a factor.

Photographs of the crash garnered many reactions on social media, with users expressing their surprise everyone was able to walk away from the accident unscathed.

"No one was hurt... man the power of the seatbelt in this one," wrote Rebecca Dalton on the Eureka Fire Protection District Facebook page.

"That Malibu did it's job and kept the passengers safe!" added Wendy Behnen Kreitman.