Space Tourist Dennis Tito Plans to Take Wife on Trip Around the Moon Aboard Elon Musk's Starship

"We have to keep healthy for as many years as it's going to take for SpaceX to complete this vehicle," said Dennis Tito, the world's first space tourist

By
Published on October 13, 2022 12:58 PM
This photo provided by SpaceX photo shows Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, at the company’s Starship rocket base near Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The couple has booked a flight to the moon on SpaceX’s Starship
Dennis Tito and his wife Akiko. Photo: SpaceX

Dennis Tito, the world's first space tourist, plans to take his wife Akiko on a belated honeymoon to the moon.

The couple, who has been married for two years, said the idea arose during a visit to the SpaceX Starship development complex near Brownsville, Texas.

"I've been thinking about flying to the moon for the last 20 years, since my space flight," Tito, 82, told CBS Mornings in an interview that aired Monday. "And here we were at SpaceX (recently) and they were interested in talking about a space flight. And I brought it up. And within a few minutes, we both were on board."

Tito, a former aerospace engineer, previously paid Russia $20 million for a trip to the International Space Station in 2001, according to the Associated Press.

While speaking with CBS Mornings, Tito declined to discuss how much the two seats on Elon Musk's Starship will cost.

U.S. multimillionaire Dennis Tito gives a thumbs up shortly after his landing in the Central Asian steppes, 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Arkalyk, Kazakstan on . The world's first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship
Dennis Tito. Mikhail Metzel/AP/Shutterstock

However, it'll likely be some time before the couple will be able to take the trip.

Tito and his wife, 57, told CBS Mornings the spacecraft still has to complete several test flights, but they're hopeful it will happen within the next five years.

"We have to keep healthy for as many years as it's going to take for SpaceX to complete this vehicle," Tito told the Associated Press. "I might be sitting in a rocking chair, not doing any good exercise, if it wasn't for this mission."

According to the news agency, the couple signed a contract with Musk's company in August 2021 — but Tito, who will be 87 in five years, said the contract includes an out in case he's no longer well enough to make the trip. As they only purchased two seats, they'll be joined by a group of 10 other passengers who have yet to be named.

As the AP noted, Tito's reservation was made years after Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa became SpaceX's first paying customer for a trip around the moon in 2018.

But, Tito and his wife have faith that everything will work out.

"We're prepared to wait as long as it takes to get everything perfected," Tito told CBS Mornings.

As for the sum the trip will cost, Tito, who sold his investment company about two years ago, told the AP he thinks the experience will be well worth the price tag.

"We're retired and now it's time to reap the rewards of all the hard work," he said.

