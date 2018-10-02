Southwest Airlines Removes 'Unruly' Passenger Who Allegedly Called Flight Attendant the N-Word

A woman was removed from a Texas-bound Southwest Airlines flight on Saturday morning after she reportedly became angry and called a flight attendant the N-word.

The woman, whose identity has not been made public, reportedly became irate after a flight attendant told her to put her table up as the plane prepared to take off from Chicago, witnesses told WLS. In video footage obtained by the site, the woman is heard calling the flight attendant the N-word as she gathered her things.

“The Customer became unruly and verbally abusive toward our Flight Attendants, and the decision was made to return to the gate to deplane the Customer, where she was met by local law enforcement officers,” a Southwest spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“Our Employees handled the situation professionally with grace and class, and we do not condone or tolerate such profane and unruly behavior onboard our aircraft. Once the Customer deplaned the aircraft, the flight resumed to Houston Hobby, arriving about an hour later than originally scheduled.”

In the video, which can be viewed here, the woman is heard calling someone a “stupid n—–” before apologizing to the other passengers as she walked out. The passengers were heard applauding as she left the aircraft.

The woman has not been charged in the incident, according to WLS.

The disturbance is the latest incident to plague the airline in recent months. In August, airline officials warned several passengers on four flights that an individual with the measles may have spread the viral infection to them.

In April, passenger Jennifer Riordan was killed after being nearly sucked out of a window when an engine exploded on a Dallas-bound Southwest flight.