Students of Southern California High School to Face 'Severe Consequences' After Racist Promposal

Two students at a high school in southern California are facing backlash and consequences after an image of them holding a racist promposal sign circulated on social media.

It’s unclear who originally posted the photo, which shows two students with a sign that reads “you are racist but I would give anything for you to go with me to prom,” with certain letters enlarged and bolded to spell out the N-word.

Dr. Allan Tyner, the principal of Palos Verdes High School, said in a statement on Wednesday that he would meet with all students to “review appropriate behavior.”

“Today I will be meeting with all students, class by class,” he wrote. “We will review appropriate behavior and how the use of hurtful racial slurs like the one used on this recent picture posted on social media is unacceptable.”

“Racist words and racist acts have no place in our school community,” Tyner continued. “We will rise above this, learn from this, and be a better school community because of it.”

In a Tuesday email to parents obtained by NBC News, Tyner also said that he “anticipate[d] severe consequences” for the students involved.

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department said on Wednesday that there had been numerous social media responses to the promposal photo. The police department said that one such post “appeared to be a threat” towards the high school. After further investigation, the PVEPD determined that the post was “not intending any violence, rather it was meant as a (inappropriate) joke.”

The incident marks the second time this month that a student has faced consequences for a racist promposal sign.

An Ohio high school student did not go to prom after images circulated of the student holding a sign that read, “If I was black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u for prom.”