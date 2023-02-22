Southern Baptists Expel Saddleback Church, One of the Denomination's Largest, Over Female Pastor

The Southern Baptist Convention has expelled one of its largest churches for allowing a woman to serve as pastor.

The Saddleback Church of Southern California was ejected at the convention on Tuesday following a vote by the SBC's Executive Committee, according to the Associated Press and The New York Times.

The committee cited Saddleback's decision to have "a female teaching pastor functioning in the office of pastor" as the reason behind the ejection, per the AP's report.

In response, Saddleback founder Rick Warren announced on Twitter that the church will respond to the expulsion "in OUR time & way."

Saddleback was founded by Warren in 1980, and blossomed by the 1990s, per the reports. The church has 14 locations across Southern California and four international campuses, with about 30,000 people attending services each week.

Warren announced his retirement in 2022, naming Andy and Stacie Wood as Saddleback's new leaders. Andy serves as head of the California-based church, while his wife Stacie is a "teaching pastor," according to the Times.

Stacie preaches as part of her role, which some say goes against the Southern Baptist Convention's statement of beliefs.

"While both men and women are gifted for service in the church," that statement reads, "the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture."

In October 2022, Andy told Baptist Press that he and Stacie "are not co-pastors but rather have unique roles on staff," but confirmed their belief that "pastoring and teaching are functions and spiritual gifts to be exercised in the church by both men and women."

Also in 2022, Andy told the AP that he believes the church "should be a place where both men and women can exercise those spiritual gifts."

"My wife has the spiritual gift of teaching and she is really good," he said at the time. "People often tell me she's better than me when it comes to preaching, and I'm really glad to hear that."

Saddleback also found itself in a controversy in 2021, when it ordained three women as pastors, according to The Guardian.

Five other congregations were also ousted from the SBC — four of which were expelled over the issue of women as pastors, the Times reports.

In a statement, Committee Chairman Jared Wellman said the decision to oust the churches "was not made lightly."

"We remain committed to upholding the theological convictions of the SBC and maintaining unity among its cooperating churches," he added.

Saddleback can appeal the SBC's decision at the convention's next annual meeting in June, according to the AP and Baptist Press.