9 Killed, Including 2 Children, in South Dakota Plane Crash, Officials Say

A plane crash near Chamberlain, South Dakota, on Saturday left nine people dead, two of whom were children, according to officials.

Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said in a statement that the plane departed from Chamberlain for Idaho when it crashed in rural Brule County. Of the 12 passengers onboard, nine were killed, including two minor children and the pilot.

The three survivors were transported to Sioux Falls for treatment, Rossow said.

Brule County Emergency Manager Katheryn Benton told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the victims ranged in ages from 7 to 81. She said the three survivors were men, ages 17, 27 and 28.

All 12 people on board were Idaho residents, Rossow told The Washington Post

Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Post that the agency is investigating the crash of the Pilatus PC-12, but stormy weather is preventing officials from inspecting the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transport and Safety Authority Act have also been notified and will investigate the crash, Rossow said in her statement.

“The men and women of law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in the extreme weather conditions,” said Rossow.

A preliminary investigation report is expected to be released within two weeks, Knudson said.