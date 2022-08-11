'Kindhearted' South Carolina Woman, 63, Dies After Being Impaled by Beach Umbrella

Tammy Perreault was struck by an umbrella while sitting on a beach in South Carolina and died from her injuries nearly an hour later

By
Published on August 11, 2022 11:20 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mic Smith/AP/Shutterstock (10733860e) Socially distanced umbrellas offer shade across Myrtle Beach, S.C.'s, 60 miles of coastline, where daily COVID-19 cases in Horry County have continued to decrease since mask ordinances were implemented in early July Visitors Enjoy , S.C.'s Wide Open Spaces, Myrtle Beach, United States - 30 Jul 2020
Photo: File: Mic Smith/AP/Shutterstock

A South Carolina woman died of chest trauma after being impaled by an umbrella while at the beach.

Tammy Perreault was sitting at a local beach when an umbrella flew into the air and punctured her, Horry County public information officer Thomas Bell told The State. She was 63.

"We understand a number of good Samaritans and off-duty medical professionals did provide initial care to the victim on the beach," Bell added in the statement. "Their actions to offer comfort and first aid are honorable and appreciated."

Horry County's public information department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bell went on to salute Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue, Horry County Police Department Beach Patrol, and Beach Services, Ltd., for serving as "emergency medical services and transportation to an area hospital."

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed with WBTW that Perreault's cause of death was chest trauma.

She died at 1:31 p.m., nearly an hour after the incident, the outlet added. Winds were between 10 and 15 mph on Wednesday, News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson said.

When officials arrived, Perreault had been moved from the beach. She was later taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries. Witnesses said she was struck on her upper torso's left side, according to ABC15.

RELATED VIDEO: At Least 3 People Dead, 39 Homes Damaged After Explosion in Indiana Town

Scotty's Beach Bar paid tribute to Perreault in a Facebook post.

"Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kindhearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all," it wrote, later asking its followers to pray for her family "especially her husband Mike."

It added, "Mike we love you and are immensely sorry for your loss.. everyone at Scotty's, staff and Scotty's family will continue prayers."

