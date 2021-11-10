The trash can was likely left out during a storm and was carried "across the pond" by ocean currents, officials say

'Gallivanting' Trash Bin from South Carolina Got Swept Away by the Ocean — and Turned Up in Ireland

It's like Cast Away, but with a waste bin.

Officials from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina announced this week that a trash can originally placed on one of its beaches somehow ended up on the shores of Ireland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A resident of the country recently reached out to the city to let them know of the discovery, sending pictures of the bin covered in sand and shells on a beach in County Mayo — about 3,500 miles away from where it started.

"I wanted to share some images of a Blue Trash barrel that has been washed up on our local beach on the West Coast of Ireland, Mulranny, County Mayo," resident Keith McGreal wrote to the city. "We spotted the stickers and thought it would make a good news story."

"Amazing to think it travelled all the way across the Atlantic," he added. "Over 5500km away."

The city shared the pictures sent by McGreal on their social media pages.

"Thanks for the email and photos, Keith!" a Myrtle Beach official wrote back in an email published to the city's website. "That's an amazing voyage for a trash barrel, although we'd prefer that it stayed put on our beach, rather than gallivanting all over the world via the Gulf Stream."

While officials don't know exactly when the bin went missing, they suspect it was swept up by ocean waves during a storm.

"We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own," officials wrote back to McGreal. "We've already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it. (Smile) Thanks again for sharing."

RELATED VIDEO: Good Samaritan Climbs Into Storm Drain to Save Trapped Ducklings

"Please recycle our wayward traveling can," they continued. "And, come see us next time you're on this side of the pond. Slán leat!"

The story of the traveling trash can drew the attention of many on social media.