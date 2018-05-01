S.C. High School Senior Killed in Car Crash Voted Prom Queen One Day After Her Death

Students at a South Carolina high school came together to honor their late classmate as prom queen just one day after she was killed in a single vehicle car accident.

Tiara Bryant-Geter, 18, died last Friday, April 27, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to PEOPLE. Highway patrol said Bryant-Geter was attempting to change lanes to the right on I-26 but another vehicle was occupying the lane.

She then “overcorrected before traveling off the right side of the roadway striking a mile marker sign and a tree,” authorities told PEOPLE.

The accident happened at 8:05 a.m. local time last week, Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol told The State. An unnamed passenger, 16, was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center, Hovis told the outlet, but did not provide details on the person’s condition.

Immediately after her death, fellow classmates from Dorman High School posted on social media that they wanted to elect Bryant-Geter as prom queen, according to the Spartanburg School District Six’s Facebook page. Bryant-Geter — a senior — had been a member of the school’s homecoming court, a school district spokesperson told Fox Carolina.

“Our students are amazing,” the post read. “Following Friday’s tragic car accident, students shared this photo on social media, and encouraged fellow students to vote for Tiara as a way to honor her life. This was completely student-led. What a thoughtful way to pay tribute to their classmate Tiara.”

Fellow senior Ivori McJimpsey told Fox Carolina that Bryant-Geter could “always cheer” people up “with her smile. She would always walk in with a bright smile and that’s what everybody, my friends, the students, everybody loved about her.”

McJimpsey added to the local outlet that her friend had been looking forward to her prom night.

“She just wanted to go to her senior prom, that was the best thing for her,” McJimpsey told Fox Carolina. “And I just wanted it for her.”

Dorman’s principal, Ken Kiser, told WYFF that Bryant-Geter was “truly loved by our entire Cavalier family.”

“She was a very active member in our JROTC program and had such a positive impact on our students and staff,” he added to WYFF. “As a senior, her hard work earned her acceptance into college, but Tiara had aspirations to serve and protect others by joining the U.S. Air Force. Additional counselors are on hand for our students and staff. We ask that you join us in keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Dorman High School did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.