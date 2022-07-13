Megachurch Pastor and Former OWN TV Star John Gray Hospitalized Due to 'Severe' Pulmonary Embolism

The former Book of John Gray star’s wife Aventer Gray said that the family was “in need of a miracle” after her husband was hospitalized last week

DECATUR, GA - JULY 24: Pastor John Gray speaks on stage at The House Of Hope Atlanta on July 24, 2016 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church is in critical condition after being hospitalized last week due to a "severe" pulmonary embolism.

On Sunday, his wife Aventer Gray shared an update about her husband's condition on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding his hand.

"My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers," she wrote.

Aventer added that the former Book of John Gray star sought medical attention on Thursday after "feeling a little different over the past couple weeks."

"He went to the ER on Thursday evening and was immediately admitted to CCU [Cardiac Care Unit] with A saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots," she wrote. "The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all. The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place."

She continued, "He is currently in CCU and based on CT & Echo we will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart within the next 24 hours. To place this in perspective, the doctor said that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with."

Aventer said that the doctor told her that "God has to keep him through the night." She added, "He can not move, not even get up to walk to a bathroom."

Aventer concluded the post with a call for people to pray for her husband's healing.

"God isn't done! I don't care what CT, ECHO, All or any of the tests show! It's clear God isn't finished. Clots have to bow to my God! That's all," she wrote. "I need as many people who believe in the miracle healing power Of Jesus Christ to join me and my family and our church as we cry out on behalf of John W. Gray III. I'm rocking with God, Relentlessly!"

According to Healthline, a saddle pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when "a large blood clot gets stuck where the main pulmonary artery branches off into a Y-shape to go into each lung."

Saddle pulmonary embolisms only comprise two to five percent of all PE cases. The symptoms of the condition include: ​​chest pain, difficulty breathing, low blood pressure and irregular heartbeat, per Healthline.

On Monday, Aventer provided a more positive update about the megachurch founder's recovery.

"THANK YOU GOD, STILL HOLDING…IF IT IS NOT FAITH, I DON'T WANT IT!!," she shared. "LIFE!!! THAT IS ALL! GOD IS NOT DONE @realjohngray!!!! NO PREMATURE DEATH!"

She added that John's leg clot is gone while calling for the remaining lung clots to dissipate.

"ALL WILL STAY IN PLACE BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO OBEY THE VOICE OF THE LORD," she wrote. "THEN, THEY WILL BE OBLITERATED!"

She added, "I AM READY FOR THE REST OF THIS MIRACLE!!! WE HAD A SMALL GOD ORDAINED DIVINE DELAY, BUT GOD IS GOOD."

She concluded the message by saying that her husband was being transferred to a hospital in Atlanta for additional treatment.

John created Relentless Church in 2018. Prior to its founding, he served as an associate pastor at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church, according to CBN News.

The church has campuses in Greenville, South Carolina and Powder Springs, Georgia, according to its website.

John's time at Lakewood and then his decision to branch out on his documented as part of the OWN series, The Book of John Gray. Running for three seasons, the dramedy reality show was canceled in 2020.