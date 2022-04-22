Megan Barnett, who worked as a kindergarten teacher's assistant, and her daughter Briley, a first-grade student, died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday

South Carolina Mother of 3 and 'Spunky' 6-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Crash: 'There Are No Words'

A beloved teaching assistant and her 6-year-old daughter were tragically killed in a car crash near their school campus.

Megan Barnett, 30, who worked as a kindergarten teacher's assistant at Wellford Academy of Science and Technology, and her daughter Briley, a 1st grade student, died on Tuesday, the school district wrote in a news release.

The Wellford Police Department told NBC affiliate WYFF the two-vehicle crash took place along Highway 29 at Tucapau Road.

"It was a senseless fatality that we believe is a result of speeding," Chief David Green told the outlet of the crash.

Additional information about the collision has not been released.

Barnett, her daughter and Jackolane Mattison, 43 — the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash — died at the scene, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told local newspaper The State.

Neither the Wellford Police Department nor the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Barnett was remembered as being "a bright light for her students and fellow faculty members."

"Megan worked for District Five since 2015," the school district said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "She was a Wellford product, herself, and a proud Byrnes High School graduate. Her vivacious smile and laugh reflected her huge heart, and the love she had for her family, school and community."

Megan Barnett, Briley Barnett Megan Barnett, Briley Barnett | Credit: Spartanburg District Five Schools

The school is also mourning the loss of Barnett's 6-year-old daughter.

"Briley was a smart, spunky 1st grader at Wellford who loved school, and her family. Her smile was just as bright as her mother's, and her radiant personality will be missed terribly by teachers, classmates, family and friends," the school district wrote.

"These two precious people were such a huge part of Wellford Academy," principal Angie Showalter said in a statement. "Their loss leaves a huge hole in all of our hearts."

Since the crash, a GoFundMe has been created to help support the Barnett family.

"If you knew Megan or Briley then you know what beautiful is. From their beautiful smiles to their charismatic personalities, they lit up a room when they entered," the fundraiser's organizer wrote in a touching message.

"Megan was not only a daughter, wife and mother to three beautiful children but the best friend anyone would want to so many people," they added. "There are no words that can be said to void the pain we are all feeling right now."

As of Friday morning, the page has raised over $34,000.

"We are asking that you honor this family however you feel led to do so," the organizer wrote.

"As we rally behind these families in this difficult time, please know in your heart that Megan and Briley are in the most perfect place now," they added. "Though our hearts grieve and our stomachs are sick, those sweet girls are healed forever"

Additional grief counselors and mental health staff will be made available for students and staff at Wellford Academy throughout the week, according to the school district. Funeral arrangements have yet to be made.

"We ask that the entire community keep the Barnett family in your thoughts and prayers in the days to come," the district wrote.