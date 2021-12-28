Eliot Middleton gave away 12 cars for a 12 Days of Christmas giveaway this year

South Carolina Mechanic Donates More Than 60 Repaired Cars to People in Need

A BBQ restaurateur is moonlighting as a mechanic to help his community.

Eliot Middleton fixes vehicles in need of repair and gives them away to people in need in his rural area — and his good deeds got the attention of WLTX, the CBS affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to the station, Middleton — the owner of Middleton & Maker Village BBQ in Awendaw — created his own foundation to donate fixed cars to people who don't have their own transportation.

"They now know that there's somebody in the community that was looking out for them and cared for them to be able to carry on," Middleton told WLTX.

So far, Middleton has given away more than 60 cars, due in part to his story going viral in June and him receiving donations of unused or broken cars from across the country. Nearly 800 cars had been donated at the time, CBS News reported.

The flood of donations made Middleton realize that "with somebody pushing the iron, there's going to be folks behind you pushing the iron too."

This holiday season, Middleton created the Middleton's Village to Village Foundation 12 Days of Christmas car giveaway, with a vehicle being donated each day.

"You have no idea how much this means to me," Aziare Green, who received a 2006 Honda Civic during the giveaway, shared with the CBS affiliate.

"I'm so glad we were able to help," Middleton replied.