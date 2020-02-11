South Carolina Man Throws Away $100K Lottery Ticket — Then Digs It Out of the Trash

Image zoom South Carolina Education Lottery

A South Carolina man nearly threw away his shot at winning $100,000.

The Newberry man recently purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the South Carolina Education Lottery at a gas station, but didn’t think he was holding a winner, the lottery said in a press release.

He’d checked the numbers and confirmed that they weren’t right, so into the trash it went.

He soon realized though, while drinking coffee, that he’d made a potentially life-changing — and very expensive — error.

“I checked the results for the day before,” he said, according to the release.

With that in mind, he dug the ticket out from the trash and soon found that all five numbers matched those that had been drawn on Jan. 24.

The shocked man — who said he “couldn’t believe” his luck — will give some of his new windfall to charity, and plans to invest in a college fund for his grandchildren, the release said.

He bought the winning ticket at a BP gas station in Newberry, which has received a commission of $1,000.

It’s no wonder the man was surprised by his luck — the odds of scoring $100,000 on a Palmetto Cash 5 are just 1 in 501,942.