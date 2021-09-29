Dennis Fowler died after his lawn mower flipped over, trapping him underwater in a creek

South Carolina Man, 88, Dies After Being Trapped Under Lawn Mower That Flipped into Creek: 'Tragic'

An elderly South Carolina man has died after being trapped under a lawn mower in what investigators are calling a "tragic incident."

The man — identified by Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler as 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney — died on Monday when the lawn mower he had been driving on his property flipped over into a creek, trapping him underneath and submerging him underwater, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After being tossed into the water, Shaw was unable to free himself from underneath the heavy machinery, Fowler said.

"Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned down an embankment into a creek," Fowler said in the news release. "The mower came to rest on top of Shaw trapping him under the water."

Shaw was discovered Monday at evening around 8:50 p.m. after his family members began searching for him when he did not return home, Fowler said. It is not clear as to how long Shaw was trapped under the mower. He was last seen alive on the property at 5 p.m. that day, according to the news release.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shaw's death follows another lawn mower accident that took place earlier this month, in which a six-year-old Wisconsin boy was hit with a piece of rebar at a playground when the debris flew out from a nearby lawn mower.

After being placed in a coma for a week, the young boy is now awake, alert and eating, his family told a local ABC affiliate.