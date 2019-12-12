South Carolina Boy, 5, Dies After 'Tragic' Accident Involving Christmas Parade Float

Image zoom Ameer Frazier Facebook

A 5-year-old boy was killed in an accident following a Christmas parade in South Carolina.

Ameer Frazier suffered fatal injuries on Saturday while being dropped off at the end of the annual parade’s route, the Bluffton Police Department said in a press release.

Police said the incident involved a parade float, and that they were talking to witnesses to sort out the details of how it happened, but no charges were expected to be filed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ameer and to those who witnessed the accident. This is an accident that can only be described as tragic and unimaginable,” Bluffton Police Chief Chris Chapmond said in a statement.

Ameer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

Ameer’s aunt Carletha Frazier Singleton confirmed his death in a Facebook post that said her family had endured a “great” and “unimaginable loss.”

RELATED: Texas Dad Hanging Christmas Lights With Son and Wife Dies After Falling From Roof

“Ameer was a little boy full of life and joy,” she told ABC affiliate WJCL. “His smile would literally light up a room and fill your heart. He was full of energy. He loved to run and football was his sport of choice.”

The young boy was a kindergartener at Michael C. Riley Elementary School, and Beaufort County School District Superintendent Frank Rodriguez issued a statement expressing sorrow for his loss.

“When we lose one of our students, it’s a deeply felt and personal loss,” the statement read, according to Bluffton Today. “Every teacher, every administrator, every school staff member. Each one of us is affected, and today we’re praying for Ameer and his family.”

The outlet reported that Ameer’s family has been well-known in the community for decades thanks to their contributions to charity and public service.

His school wrote on Facebook that students, staff and community had raised $6,497 for his family.

“During the holidays, because we have such a large family, this is a time that we all join together, share love, what have you,” Singleton told WJCL. “During this recent tragedy, we’re just holding each other a little tighter.”