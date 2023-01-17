South African Authorities Search for Escaped Tiger that Attacked a Man and Killed Other Animals

Searchers are tracking an 8-year-old female Bengal tiger that escaped through a cut fence at a private farm near Johannesburg over the weekend

Published on January 17, 2023 02:38 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Themba Hadebe/AP/Shutterstock (13718413a) Local community police group searching for a tiger, that escaped from its enclosure, in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, . Authorities in South Africa are searching for a tiger that escaped from its enclosure at a private farm near Johannesburg over the weekend and attacked a man, who survived, and killed a dog Escaped Tiger, Johannesburg, South Africa - 16 Jan 2023
Photo: Themba Hadebe/AP/Shutterstock

The search is on for an escaped tiger in South Africa.

Sheba, an 8-year old female Bengal tiger, slipped out of an enclosure at a private farm just south of Johannesburg over the weekend and attacked a 39-year old man, who was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries, according to reports.

The tiger also attacked three other animals that did not survive. A dog, a pig and a deer were killed, community police group leader Gresham Mandy told WION, an India-based news network.

The Associated Press reports that a second dog was so badly hurt that it had to be euthanized.

"She is dangerous. She will attack," Mandy said in WION's report. "She has attacked."

Residents in the Walkerville region near Johannesburg were warned to be on high alert and told not to confront the animal if they encounter her, the AP reports.

About 30 searchers were tracking the tiger, which reportedly escaped through a hole in the farm's enclosure that had been cut by intruders.

"Fences were cut by perpetrators obviously to gain access to the property to probably steal," Mandy said, according to WION. "And then she escaped through an open — a cut fence."

Officials believed Sheba was likely hiding in a bushy area for shade, and hoped she would start moving around again when the heat subsided, according to the reports.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Themba Hadebe/AP/Shutterstock (13718413b) Local community police group search for a tiger, that escaped from its enclosure, in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, . Authorities in South Africa are searching for a tiger that escaped from its enclosure at a private farm near Johannesburg over the weekend and attacked a man, who survived, and killed a dog Escaped Tiger, Johannesburg, South Africa - 16 Jan 2023
Themba Hadebe/AP/Shutterstock

On Monday, a special police force was expected to take over the search.

Mandy said the priority is to tranquilize the tiger with a dart gun and return it to its enclosure safely. He told the Agence France-Presse that the group is using drones and a helicopter to aid in the search.

"It's proving a little difficult with the density of the bush," he added, acknowledging that the area provides a variety of possible hiding spots for the animal.

