Riley Stephens' parents, Rob and Pam Stephens, were killed in a plane crash in Billings, Montana, on Sunday

Son Who Survived Plane Crash That Killed His Parents Has '50/50' Chance of Survival

A Montana man is fighting for his life after suffering burns on 70 percent of his body during a plane crash that killed his parents.

Despite undergoing multiple surgeries for his injuries, doctors believe Riley Stephens' "chances of survival are 50/50," according to a CaringBridge page set up to document his condition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The family has been advised to take each day as it goes," read a journal entry from Monday. "If he survives this week, he will have a lengthy recovery journey ahead of him (3 months at least)."

Riley is the sole survivor of a plane crash that occurred in Billings, Montana, on Sunday evening just before 7:30 p.m. local time. His parents, Rob and Pam Stephens, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Riley Stephens Riley Stephens | Credit: Mission Aviation

Following the crash, Riley was taken to a local hospital before he was transferred to the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma, according his CaringBridge page.

Within days, Riley underwent two debridement procedures for his hands, chest and legs. He is due for another surgery on Friday.

"He had an MRI last night to double check for any spinal or neck injuries, but got the all clear, so his neck brace was removed," a journal entry dated Wednesday read. "The doctor still places Riley's chances at 50/50."

Amid his recovery, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up in support of Riley. As of Thursday night, it has raised over $45,000.

RELATED VIDEO: Newlyweds, 30 and 33, Die in Plane Crash on Scenic Colo. Honeymoon They Were 'Documenting Online'

Riley is a certified flight instructor for Mission Aviation, a Billings-based flight school owned by his parents.

"Riley, a Montana native, has been flying since he was 15 years old. After graduating from Texas A&M University, College Station, in 2018, Riley moved back to Montana to pursue his aviation career," reads his bio. "He has been aggressively building his experience and qualifications ever since."

His father, Rob, was a professional airline pilot for over 30 years and had maintained his certified flight instructor status, according to the website.

Rob and Pam Stephens Rob and Pam Stephens | Credit: Mission Aviation

It's unclear who was flying the plane at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Zena Dell Lowe, a spokesperson for the Stephens family, previously remarked on Riley's CaringBridge page how he's "even alive is a miracle — not the fake kind, but the real deal."