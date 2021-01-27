Son of Polio Vaccine Creator Jonas Salk Gets COVID Vaccine: ‘I’m Delighted’

Darrell Salk said he wanted to publicly get the shot to discourage any fear or misunderstanding

The son of Jonas Salk — the virologist who developed the first successful polio vaccine in the 1950s — received the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and made his shot public in an effort to emphasize its safety.

Darrell Salk, 73, got his first dose on Monday at the University of Washington Medical Center's Montlake campus, which has so far administered the vaccine to more than 40,000 people, KOMO reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm delighted [and] I couldn't be happier," he told the outlet. "Aside from the typical reaction of a sore arm or a little fever or something for a day or two, I'm willing to do that because it's a sign the vaccine is doing what it's supposed to do."

A retired pediatrician and professor, Salk was 8 years old when his father's vaccine was approved in 1955. He told KOMO that he recalled his dad drawing blood at the family's kitchen table as he worked on it — but that things are different now because the levels of funding allow for much bigger teams of scientists.

RELATED VIDEO: Martha Stewart Gets First Dose of COVID Vaccine, Says She 'Waited in Line with Others'

Salk said that he typically prefers to remain under the radar despite his family name, but felt it necessary to encourage others to get the COVID vaccine.

"They don't need to [be scared] because this is actually very routine," he said. "It amazes me that there's so much misunderstanding and mistrust. When the polio vaccine came out there were people who were concerned, just like this, but the vast majority of people said, 'Thank god.'"

According to Jonas Salk's website, the average number of polio cases in the United States was more than 45,000 in the two years before the vaccine was widely available. By 1962, the number dropped to 910.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

He never patented the vaccine or earned any money from it, as he preferred to have it be distributed as widely as possible.

"When the success of the vaccine was announced, we were in the eye of the hurricane. I wasn't aware of all the activity that went around it, all of the church bells ringing and people dancing in the streets," his son said. "I really got a sense of it after my father died and I stood in for him. The way people just wanted to shake my hand and reach out and touch me so they could make some connection was really very touching."

Jonas Salk died in 1995 at age 80, having spent his last years researching for a vaccine against AIDS.

The COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out in the United States in December from both Pfizer and Moderna.

"The risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 is 20 to 40 times greater than the risk of having a severe reaction," Salk told KOMO. "I'm not willing to bet my life or the life of someone I love, not with those odds."