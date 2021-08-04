Zachary Sanchez said it's "surreal" to become a Texas trooper like his father, who died in the line of duty

Son of Slain Texas Trooper Honors His Father's Legacy by Becoming a Public Safety Officer

The son of a slain Texas trooper is following in his father's footsteps.

Zachary Moses Sanchez, the son of fallen Trooper Moises Sanchez, was one of 145 cadets in Class A-2021 to graduate in a July 30 ceremony held by the Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin.

The new trooper said his father inspired him to join the force himself.

"I feel I can honor the legacy he leaves while committing to a career where every day, I get the chance to support the people around me in the greatest capacity possible, even if it means laying down my own life," Zachary said in a video released by DPS before his graduation.

Moises died on Aug. 24, 2019, succumbing to injuries he sustained after being shot on April 6, 2019, while attempting to stop a suspect who had fled from the scene of a crime, according to the Texas DPS. He was the 222nd DPS Trooper to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Now, his son says it is "surreal" to protect and serve the public like his father did.

"After seeing my own father go through the DPS academy and live the life of a trooper, I got to witness first hand that while his work had its own fair share of excitement, that sense of fulfillment and service leaked out into even the simpler efforts such as changing a tire or visiting schools," Zachary explained.

At the ceremony last week, keynote speaker Gov. Greg Abbott lauded the "legacy built by heroes" like Moises.

"His legacy continues to live on as his son joins the ranks of the Texas Department of Public Safety," Abbott said.

Zachary accepted his diploma onstage from his mother, Yvonne Sanchez, as the crowd erupted in cheers for a standing ovation, Local 23 News reported.