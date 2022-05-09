Two men and one woman were found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Friday, while another woman was hospitalized

'Heartbroken' Son of Man Who Died at Bahamas Sandals Resort Says Mom Woke to Find Husband on Floor

A man who was celebrating his anniversary with his wife has been identified by their son as one of the three Americans found dead at a resort in the Bahamas on Friday.

Two men and one woman were found dead at the popular Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma Friday, PEOPLE previously confirmed. A fourth person, a woman, was hospitalized.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although their identities have not been formally released as of Monday morning, Austin Chiarella told ABC News that his father, Vincent Chiarella, was one of the three people who had died. He also identified his mother, Donnis Chiarella, as the victim who is currently hospitalized.

"I am just so heartbroken right now," Austin told the outlet. "My dad was everything to me."

Austin — who did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment — told ABC News that his mother visited a clinic after falling ill on Thursday, but that she "thought she was alright" after being released.

When she woke the following morning, "my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn't move," Austin told the outlet of his parents, both in their mid-60s.

"Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn't move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door," he added.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle told CNN on Sunday that the American woman staying at the resort was transported to a hospital in Miami and was in serious condition.

RELATED VIDEO: Missing Man Found Dead, Wife Hospitalized After Their RV Is Discovered in Remote Area of Nevada

Although a cause of death has not yet been identified, a representative for Sandals previously told PEOPLE there was "a health emergency."

"It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022," the hotel representative said in a statement.

"A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities," the statement continued. "We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests' families in every way possible during this difficult time."

Sandals Emerald Bay Resort Sandals Emerald Bay | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said Friday that authorities were informed that morning that three bodies were found in two separate villas at Emerald Bay.

"On their arrival at the scene they were directed to the first villa. On entering a bedroom, they found a caucasian male laying on the ground unresponsive. An examination of the body was conducted, there was no signs of trauma found. The local doctor later pronounced the victim dead," the RBPF said in a statement.

"The officers were then directed to the second villa, where they found a caucasian male slumped against the wall in a bathroom unresponsive. A caucasian female was also found in a bedroom on a bed. She too was unresponsive. Both individuals showed signs of convulsion," police continued. "The officers examined the bodies and found no signs of trauma. The local doctor later pronounced both persons dead."

Police said in the statement that their "initial investigations revealed that the couple found in the second villa complained of illness the previous evening." After "receiving treatment" at a local medical facility, the couple returned "to their lodging."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Bahamas Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Chester Cooper, said in a statement on Friday that although "the cause of death is still unknown," he had been advised that "foul play is not suspected."

In a follow-up message over the weekend, Cooper shared that "once the remains have been legally identified, the pathologist can begin the process of identifying the cause of death."

The investigation is being "closely" monitored by the U.S. Department of State.

"We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."