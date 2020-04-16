Some Americans Say Their $1,200 Stimulus Checks Have Been Sent to the Wrong Bank Account

Image zoom

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Wednesday said “more than 80 million Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments by direct deposit” — but for some, the $1,200 stimulus check appears to have been deposited into a bank account that’s not theirs.

People across the country reported that their stimulus checks were sent to the wrong bank accounts, as the account number listed on a website set up by the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service did not match theirs.

That site, called “Get My Payment,” allows taxpayers to track the status of their payments using basic information like Social Security Number, date of birth and mailing address.

For some, however, like 23-year-old Aimme Saldana, the bank account into which their money was deposited was different from their actual account, according to the site.

“I was so confused. I don’t know where they got that number from,” the warehouse worker from Ontario, California, told USA Today. “I lost two weeks of pay because I was sick. I was depending on that for my car payment.”

A similar error happened to Thomas Krapin, 25, who lives in New York City, as well as Cody Brookes, a 23-year-old from Huntsville, Texas, who recently lost his job at a furniture removal company.

“Once I pressed submit, the account number that they listed didn’t match any of mine. I called my bank and there was nothing they could do. There was no connection to my account,” Krapin told USA Today, adding that he’d hoped to be able to spend some of his check on rent.

Brookes, meanwhile, told CBS News that when he checked his status, it said the money was deposited to an account he did not recognize. He said he needed the money for bills, as well as to help out his mother, who was also waiting on a check.

IRS spokeswoman Jodie Reynolds told USA Today that anyone who thinks their money may have gone to the wrong place should contact their bank.

Any check sent to a bank account that doesn’t match the name of the person for whom the money was intended should be rejected by the bank and returned to the IRS, Reynolds said.

Meanwhile, many other Americans who attempted to track their checks on the site were greeted with a message that read “Payment Status Not Available.”

According to the IRS, that message will appear for people who have not filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019, or who recently filed and have not been fully processed yet.

