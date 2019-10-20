3 Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured in Training Accident at Georgia Army Base: 'We're All Devastated'

Image zoom Spc. Jordyn Worshek, Released

Three soldiers were killed and another three were injured on Sunday morning after a training accident at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia, according to multiple reports.

Six soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team were riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when they got into an accident, NBC News and the New York Times reported. The details have not yet been revealed.

Three of the soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene immediately after the accident. The others were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.

Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, addressed the tragedy in a statement obtained by ABC News.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” he said. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

The identities of the soldiers killed and injured have not yet been released.

An investigation has reportedly been opened into the accident.