"He dedicated his life to serving our country and did so in a role where he was constantly helping and saving the lives of others," an army official said of Capt. James T. Bellew

Soldier, 26, Dies in Georgia Helicopter Crash: 'An Immeasurable Tragedy to His Family'

A Fort Stewart soldier who was killed in a Wednesday helicopter crash in Georgia has been identified.

Hours after the crash, the 3rd Infantry Division released a statement confirming the death of Capt. James T. Bellew, according to WJCL-TV.

"Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, was found deceased at the site of a helicopter crash involving two HH-60 helicopters at Wright Army Airfield at approximately 2 a.m. on Mar. 30, 2022," they wrote.

"The incident is under investigation by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), as is routine policy in any non-combat death of a Soldier," the statement continued. "A safety investigation team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is also investigating the incident."

As the investigation continues, Col. Eric Vanek, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade commander, said that they are "focused on ensuring our Soldiers have any resources they need like Chaplains and behavioral health and that we are supporting the Bellew Family."

The 3rd Infantry Division did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Bellew was from Charlottesville, Virginia. He joined the army in 2017 and served as a medical service officer.

Some of his duties entailed evacuating patients severely sick with COVID-19 to medical facilities around the country for better care, per the outlet.

"The loss of James is an immeasurable tragedy to his family, friends, crew and fellow Soldiers," Vanek said in a statement, according to the newspaper.