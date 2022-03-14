A cause of death for Joseph M. Meitl Jr. was not provided by the Army, although an investigation is ongoing

Soldier, 23, Dies During Training Incident in California: 'We Are Deeply Saddened'

A 23-year-old soldier died on Thursday during a training incident in California.

The U.S. Army announced the death of Joseph M. Meitl Jr., an armored cannon crewmember in the 1st Cavalry Division, over the weekend.

Throughout last week, Meitl participated in "collective training" with his brigade at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, the Army wrote in a news release.

Information about a cause of death was not provided, although the Army said "the incident is under investigation."

"Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate," said Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection," Carpenter added.

The Army also said they will be providing "support and assistance" to his family.

Since joining the Army in 2020, Meitl received a number of awards, including an Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

According to its website, the 1st Cavalry Division "provides scalable combat ready forces…capable of conducting Unified Land Operations anywhere in the world on short notice to support diverse and fluid mission requirements."

Although his death occurred in California, the 1st Cavalry Division is based in Fort Hood, Texas, according to CNN.