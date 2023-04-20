'Awesome' Solar Eclipse Thrills Spectators in Remote Australian Town: 'It Was Mind-Blowing'

More than 20,000 people gathered in Exmouth in Western Australia for the best view of the rare solar eclipse

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 10:13 AM
solar eclipse
Solar Eclipse. Photo: WF Sihardian/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thousands of people flocked to a remote Australian town on Thursday to watch a solar eclipse.

More than 20,000 people traveled to Exmouth in Western Australia for the best view of the rare moment, according to NBC News.

The sky over the town, which has fewer than 3,000 residents, was plunged into darkness for about 62 seconds on Thursday morning when the Moon cast a 40km-wide shadow over the area, according to BBC News.

The outlet reports that the total solar eclipse was part of a rare hybrid eclipse, which only occurs a handful of times every 100 years.

In footage shared on Sky News, the crowds, who had been gathering for days in the town and camped out in tents and trailers, could be heard cheering as the sky went dark.

solar eclipse
Solar eclipse. Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Among those lucky enough to view the eclipse was NASA astronomer Henry Throop, who called the occasion "awesome."

"Isn't it incredible? This is so fantastic. It was mind-blowing. It was so sharp and it was so bright. You could see the corona [outside surface of the sun] around the sun there," Throop, who lives in Washington, said, according to NBC News.

"It's only a minute long, but it really felt like a long time. There's nothing else you can see which looks like that. It was just awesome. Spectacular. And then you could see Jupiter and Mercury and to be able to see those at the same time during the day — even seeing Mercury at all is pretty rare. So that was just awesome," he added.

solar eclipse
Solar eclipse. WF Sihardian/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Julie Copson, who traveled more than 600 miles to Exmouth from the city of Fremantle on the west coast, said viewing her first eclipse left her "emotional."

"I feel so emotional, like I could cry. The color changed and seeing the corona and sun flares," she said according to NBC News. "It was very strong and the temperature dropped so much," she added. Per the outlet, the temperature fell 9 degrees Fahrenheit to 75 degrees Fahrenheit when the eclipse happened.

Meanwhile, Australian astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker described the solar eclipse as "such a surreal" experience on Sky News. "You can understand why people travel far to go to these things, it's not that common across the world, it's even rarer at any given location."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

This was the first solar eclipse in Western Australia since 1974, according to Sky News.

As well as Western Australia, people in Timor-Leste and West Papua had the best views of the eclipse, according to BBC News. But the outlet reports that only people on the Exmouth Peninsula, which is 1,200 km north of Perth, could experience the total solar eclipse, which happened at 11:27 a.m. local time.

The last hybrid solar eclipse was in 2013, and Nasa expects the next one to happen in 2031, according to NBC News.

Related Articles
A partial view of a total hybrid eclipse is pictured in Sibiloi national Park in Turkana on November 3, 2013. Astronomy enthusiasts in Kenya caught a partial glimpse of a rare "Hybrid Total Eclipse" which hasn't been witnessed in Africa for over 40 years. Weather hampered a view of the complete eclipse. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
Everything to Know About the Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse, Including When and How to Watch It
Five Planets Are to Align in a Rare Astronomical Phenomenon Visible from Earth: Here's When and How to Spot It
5 Planets Will Align in the Sky in March: Here's When and How to Spot It
illustration conceptualizes the swirling clouds identified by the James Webb Space Telescope in the atmosphere of exoplanet VHS 1256 b. The planet is about 40 light-years away and orbits two stars that are locked in their own tight rotation. Its clouds, which are filled with silicate dust, are constantly rising, mixing, and moving during its 22-hour day.
James Webb Telescope Finds 'Swirling Clouds' on Planet with 22-Hour Day and 1,500-Degree Temps
Travel cruise to see solar eclipse
This 16-Day Luxury Cruise Follows the Next Total Solar Eclipse
This handout picture obtained from the NASA website on January 6, 2022 shows the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) that was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility this year in early March. - A newly discovered comet is currently shooting through our Solar System for the first time in 50,000 years and could be visible to the naked eye as it whizzes past Earth and the Sun in the coming weeks, astronomers have said. Having travelled from the icy reaches at the edge of our Solar System, it will get the closest to the Sun on January 12 and pass nearest to Earth on February 1. (Photo by Dan Bartlett / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / Dan Bartlett " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by DAN BARTLETT/NASA/AFP via Getty Images)
A Rare Green Comet Is Passing by Earth: Here's When and How to Spot It
Earth and solar system planets, sun and star. Sun, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto. Sci-fi background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. ______ Url(s): https://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/catalog/PIA00271 https://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/jpeg/PIA15160.jpg https://images.nasa.gov/details-PIA01492 https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/resources/17549/saturn-mosaic-ian-regan https://images.nasa.gov/details-PIA21061 https://mars.nasa.gov/resources/6453/valles-marineris-hemisphere-enhanced/ https://images.nasa.gov/details-PIA23121 https://images.nasa.gov/details-PIA22946 https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/good-morning-from-the-international-space-station-1 Software: Adobe Photoshop CC 2015. Knoll light factory. Adobe After Effects CC 2017.
Every Planet in the Solar System Is on Display for a Short Time in 'Planet Parade'
One of the best large gas grills being tested with a People Tested badge.
The 9 Best Gas Grills of 2023 for Your Summer BBQs, Tested and Reviewed
Rupert Murdoch with his sons Lachlan Murdoch (L) and James Murdoch (R) arrives at St Bride's Church for a service to celebrate his marriage to Jerry Hall on March 5, 2016 in London, England
The Murdoch Family: All About the Real-Life People Who Inspired 'Succession'
One of the Best Electric Fireplaces operating in a living room setting with a colorful border
The 8 Best Electric Fireplaces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Man blows snow off a sidewalk, in Minneapolis Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota, Minneapolis, United States - 21 Dec 2022
'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm Has 110 Million Under Winter Weather Alerts Ahead of Holiday Weekend
https://twitter.com/OSHP_NWOhio. Winter storms across US. Twitter / @OSHP_NWOhio.
At Least 26 Dead in Multiple States as Dangerous Winter Storm Sweeps Across the United States
Geminid meteor shower in rural Utah.
Everything to Know About the Geminid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Best Electric Blankets Tested
We Cozied Up to 27 Electric Blankets — These 10 Performed the Best
5 Planets Will Align in Rare Celestial Event That Won’t Be Seen Again Until 2040
5 Planets Will Align in Rare Event That Won't Happen Again Until 2040 — Here's How to See It
People Tested: Vanity Makeup Mirror
The 11 Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon