Sofía Jirau, Victoria's Secret's First Model with Down Syndrome, 'Felt Like a Shooting Star' in Campaign

Sofía Jirau is enjoying her success.

This week, the 24-year-old Puerto Rican model revealed that she had made history, becoming the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome.

In an interview with NBC News, Jirau said that joining the brand is her biggest accomplishment since making her debut at New York Fashion Week back in 2020.

"I want to tell the whole world that people with my condition, Down syndrome, inside and out, we have no limits," she said.

After getting the call that the fashion brand wanted to work with her, Jirau flew to Los Angeles for her campaign photoshoot for the Love Cloud bra collection.

Even before the shoot began, Jirau says she had a ball showing up to set in style, which included making an entrance in a fancy ride.

"It was a whole look," she told NBC News. "After that, we did the shoot, and we were ready!"

"I felt like a shooting star," Jirau said of the experience, adding that she "loved the bra" she got to wear.

As she announced her accomplishment earlier this week on social media, Jirau thanked the brand for seeing her as a model "without limits."

"One day I dreamed of it, I worked for it and today it's a dream come true," Jirau wrote on Instagram.

"Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution," Raúl Martinez, Victoria Secret's chief creative director, said in a statement. "From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating."