The Puerto Rican model celebrated the historic milestone on social media, raving that “there are no limits”

Sofía Jirau, 24, Becomes Victoria's Secret's First Model with Down Syndrome: 'Dream Come True'

Sofía Jirau has officially made history, becoming the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican model shared the news on social media, joining the fashion brand — along with 17 other women — for a new underwear line and campaign, Love Cloud Collection. Alongside a black and white photo of herself modeling a Victoria's Secret bra, Jiaru thanked the company for seeing her as a model "without limits."

"One day I dreamed of it, I worked for it and today it's a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret," Jirau wrote. "I am Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome!"

"Thank you Victoria's Secret for seeing me as a model who has #NoLimits and making me part of the inclusive Love Cloud Collection campaign," she added. "Inside and out, there are no limits."

"Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution," Raúl Martinez, Victoria Secret's chief creative director, said in a statement. "From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating."

Jiaru kicked off her career in Puerto Rico in 2019 before making her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week back in 2020. At the time, she assured that the big milestone was just the beginning

"When I was little, I looked myself in the mirror and said, 'I'm going to be a model and a businesswoman,'" she told PEOPLE at the time.

At NYFW, she was able to showcase her talents on an international stage, modeling for Marisa Santiago at the dress designer's runway show. She later told her Instagram followers, "I was born for this and I want to show the world that I have everything a model needs to shine."

Not only is her modeling career taking off, but Jirau is also living her businesswoman dreams with her own line, Alavett. The brand's name is how Jirau spelled out her favorite words to say, "I love it."