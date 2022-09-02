Social Media Influencer and Miss Canada Semi-Finalist Dies After Accident During First Solo Skydive

Tanya Pardazi, 21, fell to her death during her first solo skydive in Toronto, her friends calling her "the bravest girl"

By
Published on September 2, 2022 07:30 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKP0wX-MjA2/ rayestanya Errands feel like adventures these days 84w
Photo: Tanya Pardazi/Instagram

A 21-year-old Canadian TikTok influencer from Toronto is dead after a tragic skydiving accident.

On Aug. 27th, Tanya Pardazi was skydiving at Skydive Toronto when she fell to her death.

The skydiving facility said in a statement via Facebook that "The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate."

Though it did not name the skydiver, she has since been identified as Pardazi, a philosophy student at the University of Toronto, per CTV. Pardazi was also a TikTok influencer with more than 95,000 followers.

She had just finished her solo class at Skydive Toronto, and the fatal fall marked the first time she jumped alone, according to CTV.

"She really lived every second to the fullest," her friend Melody Ozgoli told the outlet. "This is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."

Kimia Sepanlou, another friend, called Pardazi "one of the bravest girls. Whenever we saw her, we knew we were in for an adventure because she didn't like letting herself, or the people closest to her, get bored. Everyone who met her thought the world of her."

Pardazi was also once a semi-finalist for a Miss Canada competition, her friends told CTV.

Skydive Toronto added in its statement, "The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student's new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc. The team at Skydive Toronto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years."

The facility said it is cooperating with the South Simcoe Police Service's investigation.

RELATED VIDEO: Baggage Handler, 26, Dies After Hair Caught in Airport Machinery: 'Everybody Loved Her'

Skydive Toronto did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The South Simcoe Police Service confirmed the incident in a release shared Sunday.

The University of Toronto Scarborough cheerleading team also paid tribute to the late social media star and shared a photo of her enjoying a vacation in Paris.

"Forever part of our team and in our hearts, Tanya Pardazi was one in a million," the caption reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tributes also poured in on Pardazi's Instagram page.

Under a pinned post shared in 2019, one friend wrote, "Rest in peace sweet girl❤️ I'm so thankful I got the meet you! I'm saddened that the world has lost such a beautiful soul. You were one of a kind. Fly high🤍" as another added, "You were truly one of the realest and sweetest souls I've ever come across. Thinking of you T. Rest in Paradise🤍🕊"

Another loved one commented, "My sweet Tanya oh how wise you were beyond your age and how much of an impact you had on others. My heart aches everyday not having you around. I love you and I'm thinking of you always sweet girl! 💔😔"

Related Articles
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin News Anchor Honored After Her Death in Touching Tribute from Sister: 'I Looked Up to Her'
Jennifer Coolidge
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on 'White Lotus'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Clockwise from top left: Valeria Caceras, Valeria Pena, Briana Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano
Five People Killed in Florida Wrong-Way Crash; Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
One of Anne Heche's Last Directors Pays Tribute: She 'Held Nothing Back — in Life or in Performance'
Carrie Ann Inaba attends the Tyra Banks And Ace King Productions Celebrate The Release Of The "America's Next Top Model" Mobile Game at Avalon on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage); Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Carrie Ann Inaba Reflects on Anne Heche's Run on 'Dancing with the Stars' : 'She Wasn't Afraid to Fail'
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
Nick Nemeroff performs onstage during 'Comedy Central's Up Next: Stand Up' in the Room 415 Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 2, 2018 in San Francisco, California.
'SNL' Stars Mourn Comic Nick Nemeroff After His Death at 32: 'One of the Greats'
Lee MacMillan
Van Life Influencer Lee MacMillan Dies by Suicide at 28: 'A Magnetic Force of Nature'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg2Fv1kOSw6/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=710492c5-b7f7-4be8-a1cc-3a06419970c0 ariloufournier Verified Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you. I’m truly the luckiest girl in the world 🤍 Happy birthday my love, here’s to 30 🎉❤️‍🔥 Edited · 8h
Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend Ari Fournier Shares PDA Photos in Honor of His 30th Birthday: 'My Love'
Shay Mitchell; Rome
Shay Mitchell Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Rome, Reveals Sweet Inspiration for Name
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims
University of the Southwest
Members of College Golf Team Identified After Texas Crash Kills 9, Including 13-Year-Old Driver
Shay Mitchell (R) and Matte Babel
Who Is Shay Mitchell's Boyfriend? All About Matte Babel
Austin Holt, Brooklyn Triplett
6 Oklahoma Girls Killed in Crash Remembered as 'Irreplaceable' and 'Amazing' by Loved Ones