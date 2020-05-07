Some areas in New England can expect more than six inches of wet, heavy snow

Snowstorm Expected to Hit the Northeast as U.S. Faces Extreme Weather for Mother’s Day Weekend

Parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for snow this Mother’s Day weekend as temperatures across the country dip to lows rarely seen in the month of May.

More than six inches of wet, heavy snow is possible from Friday afternoon into the night, and into Saturday in parts of northern New England, according to the Weather Channel.

It’s also likely that about an inch of slushy snow will fall over portions of Pennsylvania, while steady snow may also hit between Binghamton and Albany in New York and southern and central Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, the Washington Post reported.

The weight of that snow combined with strong winds may also lead to power outages and tree damage in the area, according to the Weather Channel.

Northern Georgia and areas in the Carolinas with a high elevation, meanwhile, should expect some frost, according to the Post.

Cold temperatures between 10 and 25 degrees cooler than average are also expected this weekend, leaving much of the United States feeling more like early March than early May.

The Weather Channel reported that cities like Detroit, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis will see temperatures in the 20s — numbers that could approach all-time low records for the month of May in those cities.

Other cities where record-low temperatures should be expected include Boston, Providence, Rhode Island and Hartford, Connecticut.

Even Mississippi and Alabama should brace for cold temperatures, according to the Post, while the Carolinas and Tennessee Valley will see lows in the 30s.

The dips come from a storm system moving into the Northeast that will clash with cold Arctic air courtesy of the polar vortex, according to NBC News.