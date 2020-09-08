Snow Falls in Denver Days After Record-Breaking Heat: ‘Extremely Rare’ But ‘Not Unprecedented’

Temperatures hit a record-breaking 101 degrees on Saturday — and by Tuesday, there was snow on the ground

It may still officially be summer for a few more weeks, but Denver is bracing for snow — just hours after the city’s temperature soared over 100 degrees.

The Colorado city is experiencing extreme weather in both directions, with the National Weather Service warning that residents should expect cold temperatures and snow on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday morning.

By 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, a mix of light rain and snow had already begun in the area, though the transition to heavier snow is not expected until later in the afternoon or evening, the NWS said.

The NWS acknowledged that the weather was a “drastic change” from a heat-filled Labor Day weekend; Denver recorded temperatures of 101 degrees on Saturday, while Sunday had a high of 97, according to CNN.

The Washington Post reported that Saturday’s high temperatures set a record high for the month of September.

The temperature reportedly dipped slightly to degrees in the 80s and up to 90 by Monday afternoon, and later that night, had plummeted to just 35 degrees.

Now, residents are bracing for a snowfall that’s expected to drop anywhere from 8 to 14 inches, CNN reported.

“Going from a high of 90 or greater to accumulating snow the next day is extremely rare at either Denver or Boulder, but not unprecedented,” Paul Schlatter, science and operations officer at the NWS in Boulder, told the Post.

He noted that similar things have happened before, like on Sept. 12, 1993, when Denver hit a hit of 92 degrees, and then 5.4 inches of snow fell hours later.

As the Post explained, the reason for the swinging temperature is the terrain of the High Plains and Front Range, as stationary fronts can “get caught up in the mountains, leading to large temperature changes over very small distances.”