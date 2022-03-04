Smithsonian Debuts 'Largest Collection' of Female Statues to Honor STEM Trailblazers in Women's History Month

The Smithsonian is going big in honor of Women's History Month.

During Friday's episode of the Today show, the famous museum debuted its new #IfThenSheCan — The Exhibit, celebrating more than 100 women who have made an impact in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

In Washington, D.C., 120 life-size, 3D-printed statues of female trailblazers are scattered across the Smithsonian Gardens, making it the "largest collection of statues of women ever assembled," according to a release from the museum.

Each statue is paired with a QR code for visitors to learn about each woman featured.

#IfThenSheCan Women in STEM exhibition Credit: Hannele Lahti

Nicole Small, CEO of Lyda Hill Philanthropies, the organization that teamed up with the Smithsonian to produce the exhibit, said there was a desire to create something for young girls and women to see as inspiration.

"When our families and our kids are walking around looking at the people that are held up as role models, they're not seeing anyone that looks like them, and we knew we wanted to fix that problem," she told Today.

One of the dozens of women honored in the historic exhibit is Rae Wynn-Grant, a wildlife ecologist and National Geographic explorer working to save endangered species.

As her statue was unveiled for the first time during Friday's show, Wynn-Grant said that sharing the experience with her young daughter drove home the magnitude of her contributions.

"The depth of the honor is shocking," Wynn-Grant told the outlet. "In the best way possible, it's the deepest honor. It's beyond money or fame. There is this symbolism and reverence that is indescribable."

"In the work that I do as a scientist studying wild animals and trying to keep them from going extinct, I spend a lot of time away from home," she added. "Every time I have to say goodbye, it's hard to leave and in a lot of ways, the statue and her being able to see it is an indicator that what I'm doing is important, a service to the world and I'm being recognized for it. It's evidence that she can remember."

The #IfThenSheCan exhibit will make its debut to the public on March 5 and wrap up on March 27.

"Starting March 7, select statues will spread out to the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History and the National Air and Space Museum along the National Mall through the end of the month," the institution said.