The plane's occupants walked away unscathed, while two people in the damaged cars were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Calif. Highway, Striking Several Cars: 'We Were Scared'

Motorists were in for a shocking sight on Tuesday when a small plane struck several cars during an emergency landing in the middle of a San Diego highway.

The incident occurred around 12:13 p.m. when a single-engine Piper PA-32 carrying two people crash landed on the southbound lane of Interstate 5, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was an emergency landing that resulted in a crash," Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, tells PEOPLE.

The aircraft struck multiple vehicles while touching down on the southbound lane. A photo of the scene tweeted by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department showed the plane with part of its wing missing as its nose rested on the center divider of the roadway.

The plane's pilot and passenger walked away unscathed, while two people in the damaged cars were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Ysea says.

It's unclear why the pilot landed on the highway. The FAA tells PEOPLE that they will investigate.

"We were just driving down the freeway, just talking when all of a sudden we just felt something huge hit us and glass shattered everywhere," a passenger in a car that was struck told local news station KSWB-TV of the incident. "All of sudden, we just see the plane in front of us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We were scared out of our minds," she said, adding that a passing motorist who witnessed the scene later told her that the plane "literally landed on top of our car."

"There's jet fuel all over the back of our back seat," said the woman, who was not injured in the incident. "All of my clothes are soaked and there's glass everywhere."