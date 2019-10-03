3 People Dead and 3 Critically Injured After Small Plane Crashes Near Michigan Airport

Image zoom plane crash 13 ABC

A plane crash in Michigan has taken the lives of three people, marking Lansing’s deadliest plane crash to date.

Three people were killed when a single-engine plane carrying six people crashed outside of Lansing, Michigan on Wednesday. The remaining three passengers were left in critical conditions, authorities said, and taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash took place Wednesday morning west of the Capital Region Airport, Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue said in a press conference, and was traveling from the Indy South Greenwood Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I can at this point tell you it’s a very active, investigative scene. It’s still ongoing,” he told reporters.

The plane was carrying a pilot, co-pilot and four passengers, the Lansing State Journal reported. Wednesday’s crash marks Lansing’s deadliest, according to the outlet, as the second-most deadly occurred in 1993 and killed two people.

“We have three confirmed deaths on board, three others have been transported in critical condition to Sparrow Hospital,” Jerue continued. ABC13 reported later Wednesday afternoon that one of those taken to the hospital was declared stable.

“At this point, there should be no speculation as to why [the plane crashed]. We’re going to continue to treat it as an active crime scene,” he continued.

The airport’s chief of public safety and operations Eric Patrick told USA Today that the airport received an emergency alert from the plane, but it was unclear whether or not the alert was sent before or after the crash.

“It appears to be a very hard impact,” Patrick told the outlet, while also revealing that there was no fire and the plane was mostly intact when response teams arrived on the scene, an open field near airport property.

“FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation,” the FAA said in a statement to CNN.