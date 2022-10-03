Skydiver Dies Following 'Parachute Malfunction' and 'Hard Landing,' Florida Police Say

DeLand Police Department spokesperson Ava Hanner reportedly said the victim's parachute "failed to open" during Monday's incident

Published on October 3, 2022 05:09 PM
Florida Skydiver Dead After Parachute Malfunction
Photo: DeLand Police Department

A man has died in Florida following a skydiving incident, according to authorities.

The DeLand Police Department said in a tweet Monday the skydiver died "following a parachute malfunction and hard landing."

DeLand PD spokesperson Ava Hanner said the incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Monday at Skydive DeLand, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Hanner told FOX affiliate WOFL that the individual's parachute failed to open while skydiving with the company.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police shared a photo of the scene on Twitter showing a plane with propellers surrounded by emergency vehicles and first responders on the tarmac of DeLand Municipal Airport.

Skydive DeLand did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Skydive DeLand offers various training programs with "instruction from the most active professional instructors and coaches in the world," according to its website.

Individuals who go tandem skydiving with the company spend about 12 minutes in the air before exiting the plane at an altitude of nearly 14,000 feet with their instructor.

The free fall lasts "for approximately 60 seconds at speeds up to 120 mph" before a parachute is deployed, the site says.

The skydiver can then enjoy coasting through the air "for approximately 5 minutes" before making "a feather soft landing."

Skydive DeLand has operated out of DeLand Municipal Airport since 1982, according to its website.

DeLand Municipal Airport is located about 40 miles north of Orlando, the Miami Herald reports.

The airport told PEOPLE it is aware of the incident, but would not comment further at this time.

