Skydiver Dies After Landing in Fire Department Parking Lot But Police Can't Find His Parachute

A New York skydiver was found dead outside of a fire station this weekend, and police are asking for the public's help in finding his missing parachute.

Police say 40-year-old William McCartin was wearing a parachute when he boarded a skydiving plane in Gardiner on June 28, according to the Daily Freeman.

But when he was discovered dead outside of Gardiner Fire Department later that afternoon, the parachute was nowhere to be found.

“We are looking in a four-mile radius from the firehouse,” a spokesman for the New York State Police told Hudson Valley One.

According to the outlet, McCartin was an experienced skydiver with about 200 jumps under his belt.

However, since it had been months since his last attempt, McCartin had a coach accompanied him for Sunday's jump. He would be permitted to dive by himself again if he landed successfully.

Instructor John Kieran told Hudson Valley that the plane was flying at an elevation of 14,000 feet when McCartin and his coach jumped out.

Kieran jumped out a few moments later, but he noticed McCartin's parachute was still in the air after he landed.

“We all come down at different speeds,” he explained.

A resident who was around the fire department at the time of McCartin's death described the sound of the impact as a "shotgun blast," Hudson Valley noted.

"We can’t verify if it was a suicide. We don’t know if the chute came off or if he took it off," trooper Steven Nevel told the Times Herald-Record. "If we are able to locate the parachute, it could give us some answers."

New York State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Anyone who comes across the parachute is being asked not to touch it and call New York State Police.

The tragedy comes less than a year after a 55-year-old British tourist died in a skydiving accident in Arizona, near the Grand Canyon.