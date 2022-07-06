Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'
Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
For some residents, the wild weather went beyond heavy rain and winds.
"The green in this thing is insane! Taken in Sioux Falls South Dakota looking southwest," tweeted storm chaser Tanner Charles, who shared an image of a green sky caused by the storm.
According to the Washington Post, a green sky occurs when blue light from rain clouds is combined with the red and yellow light from a sunset. The combination of colors can create a green hue.
However, the outlet noted that experts are not entirely sure about the overall process.
National Geographic reported that the rare storms primarily occur in the central and eastern parts of the United States, with only an average of one or two per year.
One Twitter user who witnessed Tuesday's rare weather event said the scene "felt like being in a teaser for Stranger Things Season 5."
The Washington Post said the storm also spanned into parts of Nebraska and Illinois. According to USA Today, the storm traveled as far as Wisconsin.