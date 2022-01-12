Rory Angelotta was found six days after he went missing during a trip to Northstar Ski Resort in California

Skier, 43, Who Went Missing on Christmas Found Dead 3 Miles from Resort: 'Heartbroken'

The body of a 43-year-old skier who went missing on Christmas Day was found this weekend miles from where rescue teams were originally searching for him.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the body of Rory Angelotta was discovered on Saturday about three miles from California's Northstar Ski Resort, where he was last seen skiing on the afternoon of Dec. 25.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended five days after Angelotta went missing after teams could not pinpoint his location, the department explained.

Angelotta was eventually located a half-mile from a residential neighborhood with the help of a rescue canine and volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team and Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue.

There is no suspicion of foul play or unusual activity, the sheriff said.

"Angelotta had traveled a considerable distance from the ski resort boundaries and the backside of the resort, where searchers believed Angelotta had gotten lost during the whiteout conditions on the 25th," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "It is possible Angelotta was attempting to find the neighborhood near Truckee when he succumbed to the elements."

Photographs taken during the search and posted by Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team showed knee-high snow blanketing the area.

Because Angelotta had traveled so far from the resort, authorities said the area where he was eventually found was not included in their original search.

In a statement made through the sheriff's office, Angelotta's family offered their thanks to everyone who assisted.

"The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks," the family said.

Northstar Ski Resort is located in Truckee, a city near Lake Tahoe and the border of California and Nevada.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help raise funds for search efforts has now been repurposed to help the family "seek ways to prevent this tragedy from happening in the future."

The donation page has raised more than $6,600 as of Wednesday afternoon.