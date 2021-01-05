The girl was reportedly hanging from the chairlift for nearly two minutes before falling to a safety net

Girl, 14, Rescued After Dangling from Ski Lift at New York Resort: 'There Was a Ton of Relief'

A teenage skier was rescued after she was seen dangling from a chairlift in a video captured by onlookers over the weekend.

"My worst nightmare," one witness says in the clip, which shows a 14-year-old girl hanging by her jacket for nearly two minutes before staffers rushed to her rescue, providing a safety net below for the girl to fall into, according to Good Morning America. A witness told GMA on Tuesday that the teen appeared to be alright after falling into the net and was able to "stand up and walk away."

"There was a ton of relief. Everyone was clapping and cheering," the witness added.

The incident happened at Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua, New York, according to Spectrum News, which reports that the resort is launching an internal investigation into the scenario.

A spokesperson for Bristol Mountain said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday: "In the video you can see that our Ski Patrol responded immediately and used a catch tarp to assist the girl down off the lift. Our Ski Patrol trains year-round in the event a rescue needs to be performed and they did an amazing job utilizing their training with a good outcome. We are thankful that the girl is fine and walked away from the rescue."

Daniel Fuller, general manager at Bristol Mountain, further confirmed the resort investigation, telling GMA that they "don't know how she got in that particular situation yet. We are conducting our own internal investigation."