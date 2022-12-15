Skier Rescued After Being Partially Buried by Utah Avalanche

When the solo skier was found, he had been buried chest-deep in debris for approximately 45 minutes

A solo skier was rescued in Utah on Wednesday night hours after being caught in an avalanche off Neff's Canyon near Salt Lake City
Photo: Salt Lake County Search and Rescue

A skier was rescued after sustaining serious injuries when he was trapped in an avalanche in Utah on Wednesday.

According to a preliminary accident report from the Utah Avalanche Center, the solo skier — whose name was not released — was "caught, carried and partially buried" in an "unintentionally triggered" avalanche in Neff's Canyon near Salt Lake City.

Another solo skier heard the man yelling and found him buried chest-deep in debris. He had been buried for about 45 minutes until he was discovered, the report states.

The second skier was able to call 911, and rescuers from Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, Wasatch Backcountry Rescue and DPS responded to the call.

The man was evacuated via "both helicopter and on-foot" and by snowmobile to a trailhead where he was taken by ambulance to a nearby medical facility.

The accident is currently being investigated, the Utah Avalanche center said.

The rescue comes one day after a man was injured in an avalanche while he and his companion were backcountry skiing in nearby Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The risk for avalanche danger in the area is "considerable" currently, the Utah Avalanche Center told KUTV on Tuesday.

