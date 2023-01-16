Human Interest 'Skeletonized' Human Remains Found in Unused UC Berkeley Building: 'There Are Many Questions,' Police Say Police say "it is not clear how many years" the remains have been there, nor are there any "outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community" By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 16, 2023 05:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email UC Berkley campus. Photo: Getty Mystery surrounds the human remains that were recently found in a building on UC Berkeley campus. The "skeletonized" remains were found on Jan. 10 in a building at the Clark Kerr Campus, located about a mile southeast from the main campus, according to CNN and Fox affiliate KTVU, citing officials. The building in question "has not been occupied for many years" and "it is not clear how many years" the remains have been there, UC Berkeley police said in a statement, per CNN. Additionally, police said "there are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community." A cause of death has not been determined, nor has additional identifying information been released, according to The Los Angeles Times. Remains of Missing Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered on Sunken Sailboat in Fort Myers Beach An investigation has been opened by the University of California Police Department and the Alameda County Coroner's Office, per CNN. "We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner's report will provide additional information," police said, per the outlets. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Authorities went on to note that they "do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus." Skeletal Remains Found in Texas Identified as Missing Mother Whose SUV Was Found in a Ditch in 2019 Clark Kerr is home to a residential campus, and adjacent to the Golden Bear Recreation Center, according to the school's website. Police were alerted to the remains on Tuesday, per CNN. A campus alert was sent out on Friday, reported KTVU. Berkeley UCPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.