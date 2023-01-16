'Skeletonized' Human Remains Found in Unused UC Berkeley Building: 'There Are Many Questions,' Police Say

Police say "it is not clear how many years" the remains have been there, nor are there any "outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community"

By
Published on January 16, 2023 05:01 PM
Berkeley California,USA. July 25 2021: Doe Memorial Library and Sather Tower at campus of University of California, Berkeley.
UC Berkley campus. Photo: Getty

Mystery surrounds the human remains that were recently found in a building on UC Berkeley campus.

The "skeletonized" remains were found on Jan. 10 in a building at the Clark Kerr Campus, located about a mile southeast from the main campus, according to CNN and Fox affiliate KTVU, citing officials.

The building in question "has not been occupied for many years" and "it is not clear how many years" the remains have been there, UC Berkeley police said in a statement, per CNN.

Additionally, police said "there are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community."

A cause of death has not been determined, nor has additional identifying information been released, according to The Los Angeles Times.

An investigation has been opened by the University of California Police Department and the Alameda County Coroner's Office, per CNN.

"We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner's report will provide additional information," police said, per the outlets.

Authorities went on to note that they "do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus."

Clark Kerr is home to a residential campus, and adjacent to the Golden Bear Recreation Center, according to the school's website.

Police were alerted to the remains on Tuesday, per CNN. A campus alert was sent out on Friday, reported KTVU.

Berkeley UCPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

