Skeletal Remains Found in Texas Identified as Missing Mother Whose SUV Was Found in a Ditch in 2019

Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing in Texas after she called 911 and said she was in a wooded area and believed someone was chasing her

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 03:11 PM
Lauren Elizabeth Thompson
Photo: Facebook

The remains of Lauren Thompson, a mother from Texas who went missing in January 2019, have been found.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that skeletal remains discovered by crew working in a wooded area back in July belonged to Thompson.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton said dental records were used to identify the missing mother of three. Investigators received help from the Texas Rangers Division and forensic anthropologists from the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

"Our office will be diligent on pursuing all relevant investigative leads," Clinton said, noting that the case is now a death investigation.

According to ABC affiliate KLTV, Thompson was 32 when she called 911 on Jan. 10, 2019.

A search team consisting of members from the DPS, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Forest Service, and the sheriff's office were ultimately unable to locate Thompson.

Thompson reportedly said on the call she was in a wooded area and believed someone was chasing her. Her vehicle was later found in a ditch after authorities used cell phone tower pings to determine her approximate location.

On Facebook, users following Thompson's case left messages on a page that shared updates about the investigation.

"I'm so sorry to hear this news my deepest condolences to the family prayers for peace and comfort," wrote Sarah Benoit.

"So glad the family has closure," added Wanda Palmer-Jackson. "Wish with all my heart it would have had a different ending."

RELATED VIDEO: College Student Goes Missing While Studying Abroad in France, Family Says They 'Fear the Worst'

Clinton did not announce a possible cause of death for Thompson.

Her family, he added during the conference, has been notified of the development.

Related Articles
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Skeletal Remains Found in 1988 Belonged to Teen Girl Who Vanished 50 Years Ago, Investigators Say
Khalilah Brister and daughter Tyrielle Jefferson drowning
911 Call Came in About Woman Threatening to Drive Daughter into Lake. Hours Later, Dead Bodies Were Found
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is a U.S. National Recreation Area located in southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona. It is managed by the U.S. National Park Service. Lake Mead NRA follows the Colorado River corridor from the westernmost boundary of Grand Canyon National Park to just north of the cities of Laughlin, Nevada and Bullhead City, Arizona. Formation of Lake MEad began in 1935, less than a year before Hoover Dam was completed. Lake Mead NRA features water recreation, including boating, swimming and fishing.
More Human Remains Found in Lake Mead, the 4th Such Discovery Since May
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
17-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Deaths of N.C. Schoolmate Devin Clark and Lyric Woods
Top row L-R: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain Bottom Row L-R: Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks
Multiple Human Remains Found in Search for 4 Friends Who Vanished After Going for a Bike Ride
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office . Susan Gale Poole.
Skeletal Remains Found in 1974 Identified as Missing Teen Susan Poole, Possible Link to Florida Serial Killer
The last known photograph of Joan Marie Dymond, taken in 1968 at her sister’s wedding
Remains of Missing Pennsylvania Girl Identified After She Went Missing in 1969
texas highway patrol
Texas Rangers Launch Homicide Probe Into Death of 16-Year-Old Runaway Who Vanished in 2000
Theresa Caroline Fillingim, Remains of Florida Teen Missing for Over 40 Years Found at Serial Killer's Home
Remains of Teen Girl Missing for Over 40 Years Found at Serial Killer's Florida Home: Police
cars on the outside in the parking lot
5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Being Left in a Hot Car Outside a Texas Elementary School
police car lights
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Taylor Pomaski
Texas Officials Identify Remains of Taylor Pomaski, Missing Girlfriend of Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware
Jon Gerrish, Muji, Ellen Chung
Man Rescued After Getting Lost Tracking Where Gerrish Family of 3 Died on Remote Calif. Trail
https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/INPOLICE-3142c6b INDIANA STATE POLICE; SELLERSBURG DISTRICT; 8014 Highway 311; Sellersburg; IN 47172; www.in.gov/isp; FOR RELEASE: Upon Receipt; CONTACT:; Sgt. Carey Huls; Public Information Officer; 812-569-5242; DATE:; April 19; 2022; ISP Continues to ask for Public’s Help in Identification of Deceased Child; Sellersburg – April 19; 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying a deceased child located in rural Washington County on Saturday.; A toll-free tip line was established on Monday; and Investigators have received approximately 200 calls from the public. Unfortunately; none of those calls have led to the identification of the deceased child. Many of those calls related to information of children already documented as missing. Investigators are thankful for all the tips that are coming in but ask that the public does not send information on children already documented as missing at this time. Investigators say those cases are already being looked in to.; An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday; however; no information as to the cause of death was determined. Results of the toxicology report are still pending; and investigators are hopeful that information will shed more light on the cause of death.; Based on information provided by the autopsy; Investigators believe the child is approximately 5 years old. He is described as a black male; approximately four feet tall; with a slender build and short haircut.; Investigators are now releasing the location where the child was located as the 7000 block of East Holder Road in Washington County. Tragically; the child was located inside a closed hard case suitcase. The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back and a photo is attached to this news release. Investigators hope this image will lead to more specific tips and the identification of the child.; Anyone with information is asked to call the toll-free number established for this case: 1-888-437-6432.
Body of Unidentified Boy Found in Ind. Woods Was Inside Las Vegas-Themed Suitcase, Officials Say
Benjamin Loera
Missing Texas Teen Who Helped Care for Sisters with Autism Is Found Dead, 3 Suspects in Custody
forrest
Body of Unidentified Boy, Believed to Be Between 5 and 8, Found by Mushroom Hunter in Ind. Woods