Skeletal Remains Found in Texas Identified as Missing Mother Whose SUV Was Found in a Ditch in 2019

The remains of Lauren Thompson, a mother from Texas who went missing in January 2019, have been found.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that skeletal remains discovered by crew working in a wooded area back in July belonged to Thompson.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton said dental records were used to identify the missing mother of three. Investigators received help from the Texas Rangers Division and forensic anthropologists from the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

"Our office will be diligent on pursuing all relevant investigative leads," Clinton said, noting that the case is now a death investigation.

According to ABC affiliate KLTV, Thompson was 32 when she called 911 on Jan. 10, 2019.

A search team consisting of members from the DPS, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Forest Service, and the sheriff's office were ultimately unable to locate Thompson.

Thompson reportedly said on the call she was in a wooded area and believed someone was chasing her. Her vehicle was later found in a ditch after authorities used cell phone tower pings to determine her approximate location.

On Facebook, users following Thompson's case left messages on a page that shared updates about the investigation.

"I'm so sorry to hear this news my deepest condolences to the family prayers for peace and comfort," wrote Sarah Benoit.

"So glad the family has closure," added Wanda Palmer-Jackson. "Wish with all my heart it would have had a different ending."

RELATED VIDEO: College Student Goes Missing While Studying Abroad in France, Family Says They 'Fear the Worst'

Clinton did not announce a possible cause of death for Thompson.

Her family, he added during the conference, has been notified of the development.