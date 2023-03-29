Skeletal Remains Found in Nevada's Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 49 Years Ago

Skeletal remains found in Nevada's Lake Mead last year have been identified as a Las Vegas man who drowned nearly five decades ago.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said the remains belong to 39-year-old Donald Smith, who was reported missing in April 1974, according to the Associated Press and The Guardian.

Smith vanished in the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam, the Coroner's office said, per the AP.

A diver discovered the remains on Oct. 17, 2022, in Lake Mead's Callville Bay, according to CNN and FOX affiliate KVVU-TV.

Smith's remains were identified via DNA analysis, per the reports. Officials said his death was accidental.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

At least six sets of remains, including Smith's, have been found in Lake Mead since May 2022, according to CNN and The Guardian. The remains began appearing as the lake dried up amid the recent drought.

Officials have also identified the remains of 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, who reportedly drowned in 2002, per the AP and The Guardian. His remains were found on May 7, 2022.

Additional remains were discovered on July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 of the same year, according to KVVU-TV. The remains, which were found near Boulder Beach, have not been identified.

On May 1, a body with a gunshot wound was found inside a barrel, according to CNN. The victim has not been identified.