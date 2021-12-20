Sixth Child, an 11-Year-Old Boy, Dies After Bouncy Castle Tragedy

Chace Harrison was one of nine children who fell from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by wind during an end-of-year celebration at a school in Australia

A sixth child has died following a tragedy that saw winds toss a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a school in Australia.

In a statement released on Sunday, Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine confirmed the young boy's death. "It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm an 11-year-old boy passed away in hospital this afternoon," Hine said. "His name is Chace Harrison."

"Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time," added Hine.

Harrison was one of nine children who fell from the bouncy castle after it was lifted into the air by wind during an end-of-term celebration at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport on Thursday.

Six children have now died due to the tragedy, while two kids remain in critical condition in the hospital, police said. Another is currently recovering at home.

The freak accident occurred earlier this month when "close to 40" fifth and sixth-graders were "taking part in the end of term activities," Tasmania Police described in a prior statement.

A significant local wind event swept through the area, which caused a jumping castle and several inflatable "zorb" balls to lift into the air while the students were using them.

Shortly after the occurrence, Australian authorities identified the initial five children who tragically died as Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the families, loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy," police wrote at the time.

In authorities' most recent statement, Hine said that they are continuing to work on the investigation.

"We are working tirelessly with all parties concerned to ensure the extensive investigation is completed as a matter of priority for the Coroner," he said. "The investigation is being led by Devonport Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from officers from Launceston CIB, under the direction of the Coroner."

"Their priority will be to interview all witnesses, gather and analyze forensic evidence and all environmental aspects, including weather patterns and conditions at the time of the incident," Hine continued, noting that they will also have to "speak to a large number of traumatized children within a short period of time."

"It is paramount we don't pre-empt any outcome until all evidence is gathered and the investigation is complete," he added. "This will allow the Coroner to determine the findings based on all the available evidence and facts."