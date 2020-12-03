Six People Missing and Multiple Houses Destroyed After Alaska Landslide: Officials

Approximately nine feet of mud and trees covered the affected area, which temporarily halted search and rescue efforts on Wednesday night

Six people are missing after a town in Alaska was hit by a major landslide Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Alaska State Troopers confirmed that the incident unfolded near Battery Hill in Haines, around 1:50 p.m. local time.

Haines is a city located in southeastern Alaska that is currently home to approximately 2,000 residents, NBC News reported. Four houses were destroyed, according to the report.

Haines Mayor Douglas Olerud told NBC affiliate KTUU that there had been smaller landslides in the area, but the biggest occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Image zoom Aftermath of the Alaska landslide | Credit: Matt Boron/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Aftermath of the Alaska landslide | Credit: Matt Boron/AP/Shutterstock

Following the incident, the Alaska Wildlife Trooper from Haines immediately showed up at the scene to help residents evacuate their homes, according to state troopers.

Olerud told KTUU that there were approximately 30 residents evacuated. Those who were displaced got assistance from the Statewide Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), as well as other government and non-government partner agencies, to help them find shelter, the report stated.

Search and Rescue teams from Juneau were also dispatched, but had to fly there via helicopter, as Haines was "cut off from the border and airport," according to officials.

In an update on Wednesday evening, state troopers said there were approximately nine feet of mud and trees covering the area and "rumbling unstable ground," causing search and rescue operations to suspend their efforts.

Officials planned to resume efforts on Thursday morning, with more updates to come, according to the report.

As authorities continue to search, Olerud urged residents to stay indoors and be vigilant.

"Anybody that’s living below steep terrain, we want them to do as best they can to judge the situation around their house," he said, according to KTUU. "If they feel it’s unstable, we’ll help them find housing."