Six Flags Lifeguard, 16, Says He Was Told Not to Come Back Until He Takes Out Earrings

A 16-year-old Six Flags employee who had spent his teenage years wanting a job at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, claims that he showed up for work wearing earrings and was told he can’t come back until he takes them out.

Jamieson Minor told ABC affiliate KTRK that he used the money he earned from his job as a theme park lifeguard to get his ears pierced on June 1. When he went to work, he “was told to clock out and not return until he removed them,” the news outlet reports.

“The HR lady explained that it is their policy that female employees can wear earrings, but male employees cannot,” Minor told the news outlet, adding that the person who pierced his earrings said he shouldn’t remove them for five weeks.

Six Flags did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The teen’s mother, Kelly, told KTRK that she doesn’t think it’s right “just because he’s a male he can’t return to work,” and added that she is trying to get Six Flags to change their policy.

She added: “To be honest with you, I don’t even like earrings on males but my son wanted his ears pierced, and I told him, ‘Bottom line, I’m going to fight that because it’s not right.”

Minor is now without pay and wants to return to work.

“I didn’t expect that to happen to me…I just want my job back,” he told KTRK. “That’s really it.”