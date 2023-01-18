6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India

Before the festival, local police warned those celebrating the Uttarayan festival to be careful and avoid kites with strings sharpened with powdered glass

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 01:44 PM
Man flies a kite during Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti festival in Ahmedabad, India
A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Photo: Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock

Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports.

Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during the festival, which took place last weekend, according to The Evening Standard and the Press Trust of India.

A pair of young girls and a seven-year-old boy died after "sharp strings" slit their necks, reported The Evening Standard.

One of the victims, a two-year-old girl, was riding on a bike with her father when she became entangled with the string, per the newspaper. She died while being treated at the hospital, according to the Press Trust of India, citing a police official.

Another victim, identified by the Press Trust of India as a three-year-old girl, was walking home with her mother on Saturday when her throat was slit by a kite thread. She was declared dead at a local hospital, the news agency reported.

The seven-year-old boy was also with family, according to the outlet, which reported he was on a two-wheeler with his parents after buying a kite when his neck was slit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Additionally, three men were killed while riding on two-wheelers in separate incidents in the districts of Vadodara, Kutch and Gandhinagar, according to the outlets.

Indian workers prepare strings coated with powdered glass used for flying kites ahead of 'Uttarayan' festival, in Ahmedabad on December 30, 2018.
Strings coated with powdered glass used for flying kites ahead of the Uttarayan festival in 2018. SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty

On Friday, police in Gujarat urged those taking part in the festivities to do so carefully — and specifically not to use strings coated with powdered glass, known locally as manja, according to the BBC, which notes that the strings are made sharp to cut down other kites.

"Celebrate the festival of Uttarayan but be careful while flying kites and don't put your life or others at risk," they wrote in a translated Tweet.

The annual festival is held throughout cities across the region to celebrate the end of winter, according to The Evening Standard.

According to the newspaper, two children died in 2016 due to kite-related injuries during the festival.

Related Articles
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2021 Scripps Spelling Bee Winner Zaila Avant-garde Is Becoming a Children's Book Author — See the Covers!
Brittany Tee
Search Expands for Missing Mass. Woman, 35, Last Seen Over a Week Ago: 'We Want Her Home,' Mom Says
polar bear
Polar Bear Shot Dead After It Kills Woman and Boy in Alaska During 'Rare' Attack
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
1-Month-Old Girl Dies After Rollover Car Crash in California, 2 Others Injured
This French nun, Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre in 1944, is Europe's oldest person and was tested positive for coronavirus on 16 January but didn't develop any symptoms
Sister André, the World's Oldest Person, Dead at 118 in France: 'Great Sadness'
Jones County fatal fire
56-Year-Old Father Dies in House Fire While Trying to Save Family's 10 Dogs: 'Tragic Loss'
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023.
Father of 3 Live-Streamed Final Moments Before Plane Crash in Nepal Killed 72 Passengers and Crew
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Themba Hadebe/AP/Shutterstock (13718413a) Local community police group searching for a tiger, that escaped from its enclosure, in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, . Authorities in South Africa are searching for a tiger that escaped from its enclosure at a private farm near Johannesburg over the weekend and attacked a man, who survived, and killed a dog Escaped Tiger, Johannesburg, South Africa - 16 Jan 2023
South African Authorities Search for Escaped Tiger that Attacked a Man and Killed Other Animals
https://www.gofundme.com/f/scbpo-jackie-montanaros-family. SCBPO Jackie Montanaro's family . Credit GOFUNDME
Mom Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. Home: 'I Am Heartbroken,' Her Husband Says
Malibu California January 10, 2023-A boulder crashed on top of a parked car along P.C.H. in Malibu Tuesday after a storm passed through.
Calif. Man Gets Call and Walks Away from Car Minutes Before Boulder Crushes It: 'Saved My Life'
Signs are placed on the outside doors to advise visitors that the library as well as a restroom are closed because of meth contamination Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo.
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Mandatory Credit: Photo by BIJAYA NEUPANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777c) Rescue teams work at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
Co-Pilot in Nepal Crash Learned How to Fly After Her Pilot Husband Died in 2006 Crash
James "Denny" Hurst, Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken sailboat months after storm
Remains of Missing Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered on Sunken Sailboat in Fort Myers Beach
Mandatory Credit: Photo by KRISHNA MANI BARAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777l) A general view of rescue teams working near the wreckage at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
At Least 68 People Killed in Nepal Airplane Crash: 'Half of the Plane Is on the Hillside'
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Claimed by Maine Resident
5 Dead in Fiery Arizona Crash
5 Dead in 2 Cars That 'Burst Into Flames' After Getting Crushed by Trucks on Arizona Highway