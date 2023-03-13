Six Bodies and 154 Cremated Remains Found at Calif. Warehouse Used by Suspended Crematorium

Authorities in Northern California made a saddening discovery inside a warehouse used by a local crematorium.

According to ABC affiliate KGO-TV, six bodies and 154 cremated remains were found inside a storage facility used by Oceanview Cremations. Oceanview Cremation had its license suspended in March 2018 and was barred from storing remains on its premises, reported KRON.

"Oceanview had a corporation and an individual license with the same name. The corporation was suspended in 2018, and the individual license was suspended in January 2023," the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said, according to CBS News.

Lieutenant Tya Modeste told KGO-TV that families had recently complained about not hearing from the company after hiring them for their services, but that many still assumed Oceanview Cremations had followed through on their requests.

"After a period of time, they just assumed their loved one was taken care of in the way that they entrusted Oceanview to take care of them," Modeste said. "And that clearly didn't happen."

PEOPLE contacted the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for more information on Monday afternoon. Attempts to reach Oceanview Cremations were unsuccessful.

Now, authorities are working to reunite the remains with loved ones.

"I think if families hadn't start[ed] complaining and not be able to get any feedback from the owners of the business, we probably even wouldn't be here right now," Modeste said, per KGO-TV.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau learned the company had continued operations in February, reported CBS News. The following day, the remains were discovered at the unauthorized warehouse.

According to the sheriff's office, the bureau was not able to tell them "when Ocean became unlicensed to store remains on the premises," per the outlet.

According to CBS News, officials have confirmed that the ashes of 64 individuals found in the unidentified remains belonged to Alameda County, with an additional 23 remains originating from San Francisco County. The remaining ashes, totaling 48, were dispersed across multiple northern and central California counties.

The ashes from San Mateo County accounted for 15, Contra Costa County had 10, and Marin and Santa Clara had nine combined, per the outlet. Meanwhile, Sonoma County had eight, Santa Cruz County had four, and Napa and Solano counties had two each. The origin of the remaining ashes could not be determined.